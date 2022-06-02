0
Tariq Lamptey in attendance as Ghana beat Madagascar in Cape Coast

Thu, 2 Jun 2022 Source: happyghana.com

Brighton and England defender Tariq Lamptey was at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium to watch the Ghana game against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Goals from Mohammed Kudus, Felix Afena Gyan and Osman Bukari ensured the Black Stars picked their first win in the qualifiers.

The 21-year-old is poised to switch nationality from England to play for Ghana with his parents approving the move.

On Tuesday, there was a meeting between Lamptey, his parents and the Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku.

Lamptey had turned down an invitation to play for the England U21 side, with the team’s coach Lee Carsley revealing Lamptey was seriously considering playing for Ghana.

Lamptey was contacted by Ghana in 2020 but made his England Under-21 debut later that year.

Lamptey, who has two Under-21 caps, qualifies for Ghana through his parents and has also played for England Under-18s and Under-19s.

The former Chelsea full-back started 16 times for Brighton in the Premier League in the 2021-22 season and made a further 14 appearances as a substitute.

