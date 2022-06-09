1
Tariq Lamptey likely to battle South Korea's Son Heung-min at the 2022 World Cup

Thu, 9 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Righ back Tariq Lamptey is likely to battle South Korea's Son Heung-min at the 2022 World Cup which will be held in Qatar.

According to various reports in the local media Tariq Lamptey has switched nationalities and is set to wear the Black Stars at the World Cup.

The pacey right back will come up against Son Heung-min who is also quick when South Korea takes on Ghana at the World Cup. Son usually plays on the right and will clash with Tariq Lamptey who will be given the instructions to stop the Spurs danger man from having space to operate.

Ghana is in Group H with South Korea, Uruguay, and Portugal. The Black Stars of Ghana will play their first game at the 2022 World Cup against Portugal then take on South Korea in their next match.

Tariq Lamptey was born in London, England, but his parents are from Ghana. He played for England's national team by age groups, including U-18, U19, and U-20. He is currently on holiday in Ghana and attended Ghana's 3-0 win over Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium.

