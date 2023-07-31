Tariq Lamptey makes an injury return in Brighton’s game against Newcastle

Black Stars defender, Tariq Lamptey

Black Stars defender, Tariq Lamptey, made his return after a long spell on the sidelines due to injury in Brighton and Hove Albion's Premier League Summer Series clash against Newcastle United

The game marked the first appearance of the 22-year-old right-back since March.



Lamptey's injury had kept him out of action since a game against West Ham, but after undergoing a rigorous recovery and training program, he was finally able to step back onto the field.



Despite the Seagulls suffering a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United in the pre-season encounter, Lamptey's return brought a sense of optimism to the Brighton camp.



Taking to social media, the elated defender expressed his gratitude, saying, "Thank God always! Enjoyed being back out there, now time to push on."



Lamptey's comeback is a massive boost for Brighton and Hove especially with their upcoming busy season following their qualification to Europe.

Despite recent speculations linking Lamptey to a potential move to Sporting Lisbon in Portugal, it appears that the young defender remains an integral part of Roberto De Zerbi's plans.



Lamptey's return is also good news for the Black Stars ahead of the AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic in September.



Danny Welbeck scored the first goal for Brighton as Newcastle came from behind to win the match by 2-1.



JNA/OGB