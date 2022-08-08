Tariq Lamptey reacts to Brighton's 2-1 win over Man United at Old Trafford

Ghana international Tariq Lamptey

Black Stars defender, Tariq Lamptey was in action as Brighton and Hove Albion started their 2022/2023 English Premier League campaign with a 2-1 win over Manchester United.

A first-half brace from Pascal Gross gave Brighton their first ever win at Old Trafford as the game ended 2-1 in favour of Graham Potter's team.



Ten Hag introduced Cristiano Ronaldo from the bench shortly after the break, and though United pulled one back through an Alexis Mac Allister own goal, they could not battle back to earn a point.



Tariq Lamptey, who only enjoyed some minutes in the game at Old Trafford after being introduced in the 75th minute to replace Leandro Trossard, took to Twitter to congratulate his teammates for the historic victory.



"Great way to start the season, we keep working ????????. Thank you for the support, get home safe," Tariq Lamptey wrote on his page.



Brighton and Hove Albion's next game will be at Amex Stadium on Saturday, August 13, 2022, against Newcastle United.

