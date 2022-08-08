Tariq Lamptey reacts to Brighton's 2-1 win over Man United at Old Trafford

Black Stars defender, Tariq Lamptey was in action as Brighton and Hove Albion started their 2022/2023 English Premier League campaign with a 2-1 win over Manchester United.
A first-half brace from Pascal Gross gave Brighton their first ever win at Old Trafford as the game ended 2-1 in favour of Graham Potter's team.
Ten Hag introduced Cristiano Ronaldo from the bench shortly after the break, and though United pulled one back through an Alexis Mac Allister own goal, they could not battle back to earn a point.
Tariq Lamptey, who only enjoyed some minutes in the game at Old Trafford after being introduced in the 75th minute to replace Leandro Trossard, took to Twitter to congratulate his teammates for the historic victory.
"Great way to start the season, we keep working ????????. Thank you for the support, get home safe," Tariq Lamptey wrote on his page.
Brighton and Hove Albion's next game will be at Amex Stadium on Saturday, August 13, 2022, against Newcastle United.
Great way to start the season, we keep working ????????. Thank you for the support, get home safe ????????! #GIG???????? pic.twitter.com/RJ8KTrAsfZ— Tariq Lamptey (@TariqLamptey) August 7, 2022
Also, watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate in the post below:
JE/KPE
- Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil delighted to score brace as Genk beat Eupen
- Darko Gyabi impresses in Leeds United U21 win against Derby County
- Antwerp considering loaning Ghanaian youngster Pierre Dwomoh
- Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi sent off in St Gallen defeat
- Ghanaian forward Stephen Sarfo rejoins Lebanese outfit Bourj FC
- Read all related articles