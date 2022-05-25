1
Menu
Sports

Tariq Lamptey rejects England to 'consider' Ghana approach - England U-21 coach confirms

Tariq Lamptey4f Brighton and Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey

Wed, 25 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey has turned down an invitation from the England Under-21 team to play in their upcoming Euro qualifiers against Czech Republic, Albania, Kosovo and Slovenia.

This was disclosed by the head coach of the Young Lions, Lee Carsley on Wednesday May 25, 2022.

Carsley told the press that the 21-year-old full back has asked to be left out of the squad as he considers switching nationality to Ghana.

He however clarified that Tariq Lamptey has not made a definite decision on the matter and that he is hopeful that the former Chelsea youngster will pick England over Ghana.

"There’s an issue over his dual nationality. He’s had an approach. It’s something he’s considering at the minute. He’s asked to be left out of the squad for a bit of head space. He’s not switched, it’s not cemented or anything like that. “But he’s had an approach (from Ghana), we have to respect that.

“We’ve made it clear how important we see him to us. I know the seniors have as well. It’s not something that we’ve given up on. Tariq is fully aware of how important we see him.”

Carsley added: “I’ve definitely got to give him a bit of space now. We’ve got a squad of players there that are desperate to play for England. I wouldn’t want to leave one out to bring one in that’s unsure, I don’t think that’s fair.

“But the opposite to that is Tariq is a big player for us and we see a real future for him within the pathway, so I’ll definitely be going back to him. He would be a big loss. We do have some really good right-backs but that doesn’t mean we should become blasé about our players. We see Tariq as an important player for not potentially only the senior team but the 21s as well.”

The Ghana Football Association are working around the clock to have Hudson-Odoi, Eddie Nketiah, Tariq Lamptey and a host of other players switch nationality and represent Ghana.

Reports indicate that Tariq Lamptey and Eddie Nketiah have already agreed to represent the country at the expense of England.

Hudson-Odoi, on the other hand has agreed but is only eligible to play for Ghana in November.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Here's what Sir John gave to his future wife in controversial Will
Bank of Ghana increases policy rate from 17% to 19%
I don’t speak again, I use text messages – Prof. Martey
Lick state property, don’t chew and swallow – Sir John’s friend KKD
You’re encouraging stupidity in the citizens – KKD fires government
US-based Ghanaian gospel musician dies on Accra-Washington flight
Mahama, Inusah Fuseini pop up in new documents on Achimota Forest Reserve
'You worked for every penny and block' - NPP MP 'celebrates' Sir John
He is my uncle - Agyemang Badu reveals relationship with Asiedu Nketia
Why Akan children inherit from their uncles and not parents