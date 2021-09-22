Tariq Lamptey's presence on Brighton bench excites fans

Ghanaian player, Tariq Lamptey

Brighton fans were very happy to see their talented right-back Tariq Lamptey back in the team after a long injury layoff.

Lamptey was named in a matchday squad for the first time this season on Saturday as Brighton defeated Leicester City in the Premier League.



The former Chelsea man has not featured for Brighton since last December owing to injury problems.



His presence among the substitutes was a boost for fans, and when he ran out to warm up midway through the first half, it sparked rapturous applause from supporters in both the north and west stands.



In turn, that sparked a smile from Lamptey, who was then serenaded with a rendition of "There's only one Tariq Lamptey."



He may have been an unused substitute on the day, but his return to the matchday squad was another positive for the Seagulls.

The English-born Ghanaian could make his season debut against Swansea in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.





Graham Potter sure Tariq Lamptey will come back from his long injury just as good as before. Lamptey set to return v Swansea tonight.



GP: I’ve seen the way the medical department have worked with him. I’ve seen Tariq’s character. Watching him in training, he’s the same player.” — Tom Barclay (@TomBarclay_) September 22, 2021

You get to see the return of one of the most exciting talents we have tonight!......oh and Tariq Lamptey will be there as well ???????????? pic.twitter.com/QyhaYjTSoO — Sam Peters (@SamPeters_BHAFC) September 22, 2021

Hoping Tariq Lamptey makes a solid but unsuccessful return from injury this evening as Brighton take on Swansea in the Carabao Cup Despite 262 days without featuring in competitive action, few have forgotten just how exciting he is #bhafc @ProstInt https://t.co/qcfCWzl7sl — Dan Evans (@DanEvansSport) September 22, 2021