Tariq Lamptey to confirm nationality switch after talks with GFA - Reports

Defender, Tariq Lamptey in Ghana

Tariq Lamptey in Ghana for donation

Tariq Lamptey watches Ghana vs Madagascar game



Tariq Lamptey plays community football in Ghana



The Ghana Football Association are reported to have held fruitful discussions with Tariq Lamptey ahead of his nationality switch from England to play for Ghana.



The Ghana FA finalized discussions with the Brighton defender following his arrival in Ghana last week.



According to Sports World Ghana, leadership of the GFA had fruitful discussions with the right-back and his family.

Tariq Lamptey is expected to be in Ghana’s next squad in September for the doubleheader tie against Angola in the AFCON qualifiers.



Tariq Lamptey is one of the players on the list of the GFA to play for the national team.



The player arrived in Ghana on Monday, May 30th and was at the Cape Coast Stadium to watch the Black Stars' 3-0 win over Madagascar in the AFCON 2023 Qualifiers.



Lamptey has represented England at the youth level and recently received a call-up to the England U21 but turned the invite down after making his decision to switch nationalities.



Lamptey was born in London but has Ghanaian roots and is eligible to play for Ghana since he has not made an appearance for England at the senior level.









Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







