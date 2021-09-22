Tariq Lamptey to make injury return against Swansea in Carabao Cup

Defender, Tariq Lamptey

English-born Ghanaian defender, Tariq Lamptey is set to make his injury return for Brighton against Swansea City in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

The Chelsea academy graduate has not been featured since December 2020 because of a serious hamstring injury.



He has been out of action for nine months due to the injury he sustained at Fulham in a league game.



The 20-year-old underwent surgery in March following a setback in training. He has been working his way back to full fitness in recent weeks.



Tariq Lamptey was named on the bench in Brighton squad against Leceister City over the weekend which they won 2-1.

Brighton coach Graham Potter had revealed the youngster would make his comeback earlier this month.



"Tariq played in an internal 11 v 11 game on Tuesday for 20 minutes and came through fine, he did really well.



"Without putting a definite time scale on it, there's a possibility he could be involved in the Carabao Cup game against Swansea City on 22 September."



Tariq Lamptey made 11 appearances for Brighton in the 2020-21 season before his season ended due to injuries.