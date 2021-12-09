Tariq Lamptey voted Brighton Player of the Month for November

Tariq Lamptey was born to Ghanaian parents in England

English-born Ghanaian right-back, Tariq Lamptey has been voted as the Brighton & Hove Albion’s Player of the Month for November.

Lamptey, who had recovered fully from long-term injury in October, featured in all Brighton’s games in November and although the club failed to win any, Lamptey’s performances didn’t go unnoticed by the fans who have voted him as their best player.



A deserving accolade because the Black Stars player was by far the brightest spot in Brighton’s struggles during the month in which they drew two and lost one of the three winnable games they were involved in.



He was the shining light in all three as the Albion failed to beat bottom of the pile Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and 16th placed Leeds United.



Aston Villa away was essentially a repeat but with the worst outcome. Lamptey was sensational at Villa Park.

He rampaged down the right on numerous occasions to flash low balls into the box which, had Potter decided to operate with an actual center-forward rather than a false nine, might have resulted in a goal.



Lamptey was then substituted again with 15 minutes remaining, after which Villa broke the Albion’s dominance to score twice and end their five-game losing streak.



Lamptey saved his best performance of November 2021 for last when Leeds United visited Brighton. In the first half alone, Lamptey created five goal-scoring opportunities – more than the 21 other players on the pitch combined.



Despite his best efforts, it finished Brighton 0-0 The Leeds United to complete a miserable month of results for the Albion.