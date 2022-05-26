0
Tariq Lamptey wants time to take decision on nationality switch

Tariq Lamptey Brighton 2020 21 5osu5so0od8n1kng66kt8jgzg Tariq Lamptey

Thu, 26 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

After being approached by Ghana, Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey is evaluating his international future with England.

With Ghana persuading him to transfer allegiances, the young defender has asked to be kept out of Lee Carsley's England Under-21s side in the meantime.

Tariq Lamptey was an important player for Brighton this season he played 30 games and assisted two goals.

The 21-year-old has represented England at junior levels ranging from under-18 to under-21. However, he is eligible to play for Ghana because of his parents.

Tariq Lamptey joined Brighton from Chelsea FC during the January 2020 winter transfer window.

“He’s had an approach. It’s something he’s considering at the minute,” said Lee Carsley.

“He’s asked to be left out of the squad for a bit of head space. He’s not switched, it’s not cemented or anything like that but he’s had an approach (from Ghana), we have to respect that.

“We’ve made it clear how important we see him to us. I know the seniors have as well.

“It’s not something that we’ve given up on. Tariq is fully aware of how important we see him.

“You have to treat each player as an individual. In my time while I’ve been head coach of the 21s, I don’t think we’ve had him available yet.

“I had him a couple of times when I was assisting before. I’ve seen what a talent he is. He’s got a lot of ability.

“We think really highly of him but ultimately it’s got to be down to that personal preference of not only where he sees it but where his family sees it as well.” he ended.

Source: footballghana.com
