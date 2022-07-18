1
Tariq Lamptey will be a good option to boost Man United’s defense - Ex-England goalkeeper

Mon, 18 Jul 2022

A former England goalkeeper, Paul Robinson has indicated that he believes Tariq Lamptey will be a good addition to the squad of Manchester United.

As part of preparations for the 2022/23 football season, new Red Devils manager Erik ten Haag is looking to bring in a new right-back to strengthen that department of the team.

As the search continues, ex-Tottenham Hotspurs player Paul Robinson has recommended that the club should try and get Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey.

“I think Wan-Bissaka is attacking as well, he’s just had the shackles put on him a little bit in the last couple of seasons.

“Lamptey is a good option, he’s a good player. Is he a huge improvement on Wan-Bissaka? He’s another quality addition to the squad,” Paul Robinson told Football Insider in an interview.

The goalkeeper added, “I’m not sure I can quite see that one. They’ll have a problem getting him out.”

The Ghana defender is currently having pre-season with Brighton & Hove Albion. He is focused on getting in good shape before the start of the new English Premier League season.

