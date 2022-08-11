Tariq Lamptey will make difference for Ghana at the World Cup - BBC journalist

Brighton and Hove Albion right back, Tariq Lamptey

BBC broadcaster, John Bennett has said new Black Stars player, Tariq Lamptey will make significant impact for the Black Stars at the 2022 World Cup.

The Brighton and Hove Albion defender is set to play for the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after completing his nationality switch in June 2022.



Speaking with Gold TalkSport, Bennett said he cannot wait to watch the British-born Ghanaian in Ghana colours.



“I can’t wait to see him [Tariq Lamptey] in the Black Stars shirt ahead of the [FIFA] World Cup," he said.



“I think he can really make a difference down the right-hand side for Ghana,” he added.



Following Ghana's qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, five players switched nationalities to play for the Black Stars.

The players include Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Stephan Ambrosius, Ransford Yeboah, and Patric Pfeiffer.



Mohammed Salisu, who had requested more time to settle in at Southampton, has also agreed to play for Ghana.



The aforementioned players will be available during the next international break in September 2022.



The 2022 FIFA World Cup will commence on Monday, November 21 and end on Sunday, December 18, 2022.



Ghana are in World Cup Group H with Uruguay, Portugal, and South Korea.

The Black Stars will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28.



They will wrap up their group stage games against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.



EE/KPE