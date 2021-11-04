Tariq Lamptey wins player of the match award in Brighton draw against Liverpool

Ghanaian defender Tariq Lamptey

Ghanaian defender Tariq Lamptey was given a five-star rating in Brighton and Hove Albion’s stalemate against Liverpool last weekend.

The English-born Ghanaian right-back made a return as his side recovered from 2-0 down to snatch a point against Liverpool.



Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane put the Reds in the lead and looked set to snatch all points away.



Henderson fired the home side into a fourth-minute lead with a first-time shot from the edge of the penalty area after he was teed up by Mohamed Salah, and Mane made it 2-0 with a diving header in the 24th minute from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's cross.



Brighton pulled one back in the 41st minute out of the blue as Zambian midfielder Mwepu scored his first Premier League goal with a delightful long-range effort that sailed over Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

They gained the upper hand after the break and drew level in the 65th minute when Trossard side-stepped his marker and drove a low shot past Alisson.



Statistics available to Footballghana.com shows Tariq Lamptey was the player of the match despite making a substitute appearance in their game against Liverpool.



Lamptey earned 7.86 ratings ahead of Liverpool’s talisman Mohammed Salah who had 7.08 ratings.