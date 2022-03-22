0
Tariqe Fosu makes Premier League debut for Brentford

Tue, 22 Mar 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian winger Tariqe Fosu finally made his English Premier League debut for Brentford on Sunday in their 2-1 defeat to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

The winger was not registered by Brentford in the first registration window by Brentford and there were reports of a move away but an injury scuppered any move.

In the second half with his side trailing 2-0 the Ghanaian winger entered as a 74th-minute substitute for Rico Henry in the second half.

Stunning goals from Timothy Castagne and James Maddison gave Leicester a 2-1 home win over Brentford that lifts them into the top half of the Premier League table.

Castagne made a dream return after nearly three months out injured as he scored Leicester's opener with a thunderous strike (20) from just outside the box that arrowed into the top-right corner.

Thirteen minutes later, Maddison scored a wonderful curling 25-yard free-kick that beat Brentford goalkeeper David Raya in the opposite top corner.

Brentford set up a nervy finish after Yoane Wissa hammered home from outside the box in the 85th minute.

