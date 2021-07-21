Tariqe Fosu scores in Brentford pre-season win over Boreham Wood

Wed, 21 Jul 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Ghana international winger Tariqe Fosu was on target for Premier League newbies Brentford FC in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday.
The Bees recorded a 2-0 victory over Boreham Wood FC at the Meadow Park in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire.
Last season's Championship top scorer Ivan Toney netted the opener for Brentford in the 22nd minute connecting a pass from Sergio Canos.
Dom Thompson whipped in a teasing cross and Fosu converts clinically at the back post in the 57th minute of the game.
This is the second pre-season friendly after beating AFC Wimbledon 1-0 four days ago.
Brentford will begin their Premier League campaign against Arsenal FC on Friday 13 August 2021.
