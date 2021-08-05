Team Ghana Chef de Mission rubbishes reports of Ghana’s huge contingents made up of officials

Ghana went to the Tokyo Olympic Games with 14 athletes from five disciplines

The Chef de Mission for Team Ghana at the Tokyo Olympics Games, Dr Mike Aggrey has rubbished reports indicating that Ghana went to the Games with a huge delegation made up of more officials than athletes.

According to him, those reports and rumours are unfounded as all the officials accompanying Team Ghana at the Olympic Games are playing vital roles in Ghana’s participation at the Games.



Speaking from Team Ghana’s base at the Olympic Village in Tokyo with Happy 98.9FM he said, “Because of the COVID-19 situation we travelled with a sizeable squad as permitted by the organizers for the Games”.



“We came with five disciplines and each has a coach attached to the team”.



“It’s only for the Boxing Team that we came with two coaches. Together with the management team we are 12 in number”.

“The GOC President Ben Nunoo Mensah and his General Secretary are present here because they have meetings with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). There are two representatives from the government, from the National Sports Authority and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.



“The stories going round about Ghana having a huge contingent of officials more than athletes are unfounded. It’s worrying that we having these negative comments at these moments.



“Everybody here in Tokyo is a necessary part of the team and have vital roles they are playing”.



