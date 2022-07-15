Team Ghana in Oregon for 2022 World Athletics Championships

Ghana’s contingents

JNA Team Ghana arrives in Eugene for 2022 World Athletics Championships



Ghana’s contingent for the 2022 World Athletics Championships have arrived in Eugene ahead of the opening day on Friday, July 15, 2022. The team made up of athletes and coaches of Team Ghana arrived on July 13, 2022.

Ghana would be participating in five events at the competition which include the Men’s 4x100m, Long Jump, 100m, 200m and 800m.



Ghana would be counting on sprinter Benjamin Azamti, who has proven to be the fastest Ghanaian on the track, for a medal.



His other compatriot, Joseph Paul Amoah will also be competing in the 100 and 200-meter dash.



Long Jump record holder, Deborah Acquah will be competing as well.



Below are the athletes to represent Ghana at the 2022 World Athletics Championships Women Long Jump Deborah Acquah (Long Jump Record Holder)



Men 100m Benjamin Azamati

100m and 200m Joseph Paul Amoah



800m Alex Amankwa



Men 4x100m Benjamin Azamati (Student-Athlete – 100m and 4×100m relay record-holder) Joseph Paul Amoah ( 200m and 4×100m relay record-holder) Joseph Manu Odoru ( Student-Athlete – Part of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic 4×100m relay) Sean Safo Antwi (Senior Athlete – 4×100m relay record-holder) Emmanuel Yeboah (Student-Athlete 4×100m relay record-holder)



JNA/SARA