0
Menu
Sports

Team owners shouldn’t be part of the Ghana Football Association - Kennedy Agyapong

WhatsApp Image 2020 04 30 At 4.55.46 PM.jpeg?fit=1280%2C853&ssl=1 Kennedy Agyapong

Tue, 12 Apr 2022 Source: etvghana.com

Outspoken Ghanaian politician, Kennedy Agyapong, has stated that Ghana Football can thrive only when there is an independent governing body.

According to him, management of football in Ghana by club owners and administrators was a major problem for the development of the game.

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central indicated that the current condition that allows only football administrators to head and run the Ghana Football Association should be changed, adding that those in the helm of affairs turn to manipulate the system to favor themselves to the detriment of the majority.

Speaking in an interview on Happy 98.9FM’s Epa Hoa daben, Mr. Agyapong said, “If we want Ghana football to develop, no team owner should be part of the Ghana Football Association.

“Every human being always tries to favor his team members and players. If these players are not fit and they go to World Cup, they are able to sell these players. They will always favor their players.

“We need an independent GFA. I don’t know why they allow only football people to administer the Ghana football association or become the GFA president. I don’t subscribe to it”, he added.

Source: etvghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Djiku, Amartey over Salisu - Social media users react after Chelsea thrash Southampton 6-0
I get a warning or pay $100 when police in Ghana stop me - Steve Harvey
Why Inaki, Nico Williams don't want to play for Ghana - Kennedy Agyapong
Samuel Osei Kuffour Banned By Gfa
Barker-Vormawor retreats plan to reveal details of secret meeting with top govt officials
Eyewitness narrates his account, alleges Police want to cover up the truth
Real Mallorca coach calls Iddrisu Baba 'my black guy', asks not to be misunderstood
Real Mallorca coach calls Iddrisu Baba 'my black guy', asks not to be misunderstood
Scientists want me dead for discovering HIV/AIDS cure – COA FS CEO
Husband of singer Osinache arrested over suspected homicide