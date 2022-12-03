Tears after victory! – Mahama teases Luis Suarez after World Cup exit

Luis Suarez in tears

Former president, John Dramani Mahama has mocked Uruguay player, Luis Suarez after photos of the latter circulating after the match showed him in tears despite Uruguay’s 2-0 win over Ghana on Friday, December 2, 2022.

Luis Suarez broke the hearts of many Ghanaians and Africans as he cleared Ghana's goal-bound header off the line at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.



However, the Uruguayan player who is nearing retirement got heartbroken when Uruguay exited the World Cup at the group stages despite beating Ghana.



John Mahama who seemingly was happy Uruguay was equally out of the tournament despite their win took to social media to ridicule the former Barcelona player.



The ex-Ghana president posted, “Tears after victory! Welcome home, Black Stars!.”

In October 2022, John Mahama asked the Black Stars to get revenge over Uruguay when he said, “It will be sweet revenge if we score them and so even if you don’t beat anybody, just beat Uruguay for me and let’s pay Suarez back for what he did to us.”



Portugal and South Korea advanced from Group H while Uruguay and Ghana exited the tournament after finishing 3rd and 4th respectively.







JNA