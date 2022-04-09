Tears flow as body of CAF official who died during Ghana-Nigeria match arrives home

CAF official, Dr. Joseph Kabungo body lands in Zambia

CAF official dies after Nigeria-Ghana World Cup play-off second leg

Ghana eliminate Nigeria to qualify for World Cup



Ghana hold Nigeria to 1-1 draw in Abuja



The remains of Confederation of African Football (CAF) official, Dr. Joseph Kabungo who died in the melee that ensued in the aftermath of Nigeria's 1-1 draw with the Black Stars has touched down in Zambia.



Family and friends welcomed the body of Kabungo at the Lusaka International Airport on April 6 amidst tears.



The CAF/FIFA medical official died at the Abuja Sports Stadium after the Nigeria-Ghana FIFA World Cup playoff second leg game.



After settling for a goalless draw in Ghana, the Black Stars managed to secure a 1-1 draw in Abuja to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup based on the away go rule.

The exit did not sit down with the Nigeria fans at the stadium as they invaded the pitch and destroyed the stadium properties out of frustration.



Dr. Joseph Kabungo died in the process of the chaos and according to reports, the Zambian died of cardiac arrest.



Watch the video below



