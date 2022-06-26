Tears or trophy: How Afriyie Barnieh's birthday might end after FA Cup final today

Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Barnieh Afriyie

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh celebrates 21st birthday

Hearts of Oak host Bechem United in FA Cup final



Baba Yara Sports stadium to host FA Cup final



All is set for the 2022 MTN FA Cup on Sunday, June 26 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi at 5 pm.



Accra Hearts of Oak and Bechem United will clash in the finals today for a chance to end the 2021/2022 Ghana football seasons with major silverware and to participate in the CAF Confederation.



Out of the six players expected to light up the final today, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh will be the most motivated in the upcoming clash as today marks his 21st birthday.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was born on July 26, 2001, and will be hoping to use the FA Cup trophy as his birthday gift for the Phobians across the country and the world.



The youngster has been a poster boy for the record holders of the FA Cup since making his debut for the club in 2020.



"Happy Birthday to star boy, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh. Giant slayer. Enjoy your day. We wish you all the best today and beyond. Phobians!!! Let's wish our player a glorious birthday," Hearts of Oak wrote on their Twitter page.



