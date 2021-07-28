Techiman Eleven Wonders up for sale - Reports

Techiman Eleven Wonders

Ghana Premier League side, Techiman Eleven Wonders are up for sale due to the growing debt, according to reports.

Eleven Wonders suffered relegation in the just-ended 2020/21 Premier League after finishing 12th on the table with 42 points, just one above the relegation.



The club owner, Nana Ameyaw is battling with debt and is likely to sell the club in the coming weeks.



"Things have reached a point where the club’s finances are in tatters and the owners have decided to put it up for sale. They are looking at an offer of around $350,000 to $400,000," a source in Techiman told Ghana Sports Online.

The club has not paid the players for the past six months and has a pending order from the GFA’s Disciplinary Committee to play former player Abu Sule GHS33,700 and GHS5,000 in residual charges for breaching the initial payment deadline.



Owner Nana Ameyaw feels the club’s management led by Commey has failed to turn the club into a self-sustainable business within the period of his appointment and has decided to sell the club.