Technically gifted Bernard Somuah has all the qualities of a modern-day winger – Coach Ogum

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum has heaped praise on new signing Bernard Somuah.

The Porcupine Warriors club announced the signing of the talented teenager on Wednesday, August 30.



“We’re pleased to confirm the signing of Bernard Somuah from Afigya Liberty on a three-year deal,” a club statement from the Reds said.



Speaking on the new signing, Coach Ogum described Bernard Somuah as a technically gifted player with all the qualities of a modern-day winger.

“He’s a brilliant player, and he has all the qualities of a modern-day winger. He has hunger for goals, a vision to see the dangers around him, and use space.



"Somuah is technically gifted, and all he needs is to remain disciplined, and I am confident that Kotoko has gotten a real talent," Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum said as quoted on the website of the club.



The gaffer further appealed to fans to have patience with the 17-year-old and support him to develop.