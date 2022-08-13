0
Teenager Rak-Sakyi becomes teammate of Ghana goalie Jojo Wollacott after joining Charlton

Sat, 13 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

England-born midfielder of Ghanaian descent, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has completed a move to join Charlton Athletic.

After sealing the move, the teenager has become a teammate of Ghana goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott.

The Black Stars shot-stopper joined Charlton Athletic this summer on a permanent deal with Swindon Town.

Speaking after signing his deal with the English League One side, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi said he is pumped up to get going at the new club.

"It feels really good to be a Charlton player. I've been waiting a long time for this and I'm just thankful to God and thankful to everyone for making it happen. I'm excited to get started," Rak-Sakyi said.

The player who has joined from Crystal Palace added, "There were a lot of clubs interested but I chose Charlton because it's close to home, the fans are really good, the club has a big history and it gives a platform for young players to express themselves."

Both Joseph Wollacott and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi will play key roles for Charlton Athletic throughout the 2022/23 football season.

