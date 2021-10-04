Tekpetey and Manu score late as Ludogorets beat Levski Sofia in Bulgaria

Mon, 4 Oct 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Ghanaian duo Bernard Tekpetey and Elvis Manu scored late goals to help Ludogorets secure a 4-2 win at Levski Sofia in the Bulgarian top-flight on Sunday, 3 October 2021.
The champions had to come from behind after conceding a 26th minute when Borislav Tsonev put the home side ahead.
Three minutes later, Dominik Yankov drew them level at the Vivacom Arena and two minutes after the break, Pieros Sotiriou gave Ludogorets the lead.
But Levski Sofia snatched the equalizer in the 81st minute courtesy a Tsonev penalty.
Manu, who came off the bench, restored Ludogorets' lead in the 85th minute and four minutes later, countryman, Tekpetey drilled in another goal.
