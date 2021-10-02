Tekpetey bemoans ‘unlucky’ Ludogorets defeat against Red Star Belgrade

Bernard Tekpetey

Ghanaian striker Bernard Tekpetey does not believe Ludogorets’ 1-0 Europa League defeat against Red Star Belgrade was a fair reflection of their efforts.

Tekpetey played the full duration as Ludogorets succumbed to defeat at home after Gabonese midfielder Guelor Kanga scored in the 64th minute.



"It was very hard. The match was equal, but they were luckier than us. We will see what we will do in the other matches because it will not be easy.



"We need to create more situations. We were unlucky, but we had a few good chances. But this is football, we will make an analysis"' said Tekpetey.

"We have one point from two games, but we have four that we have to play. I hope we perform well because everything can happen in football"' he added.



Tekpetey is yet to score in the Europa League this season but has found the net three times in the league.