Telecast games of relegation threatened teams- Eleven Wonders CEO tells GFA

Techiman Eleven Wonders FC

The Chief Executive Officer of Eleven Wonders, Andrews Fosu Antwi, has called on the Ghana Football Association and official broadcast right holders StarTimes to consider telecasting games involving teams battling out of relegation.

Eleven Wonders are currently in the drop zone with 29 points after match week 27.



With just seven matches to end the season, the relegation battle is becoming keenly contested with the teams placed below the eighth position on the league table all considered candidates for relegation.



According to Fosu Antwi, the games involving those teams should be live for the public to watch.



“Now it’s tight down on the league table and we will plead they should telecast some of the matches away. Also, those of us battling the relegation they should telecast our matches”, he said on Happy FM.

Eleven Wonders also complained about their lack of matches telecasted on StarTimes this season.



“It is true we are worried our matches are not on StarTimes apart from playing Hearts and Kotoko which was carried live. Even when we play away we don’t even get a goal rush”.



“Since we came to the league we have never played both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko on a weekend. It is always on a Saturday or a Monday”.



Eleven Wonders will host Karela United in their next game at the Ohene Ameyaw Park.