Tell South Africans your team was not good enough- Kurt Okraku to SAFA president

GFA president, Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku reacts to SAFA accusations

SAFA accuses Ghana of cheating



GFA has since submitted a response to FIFA



Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kurt Okraku, has told South African Football Association (SAFA) president, Danny Jordan, to open up on the truth regarding the brouhaha surrounding the Ghana-South Africa World Cup qualifier.



SAFA has accused Ghana of colluding with the referee, Ndiaye Maguette to cheat South Africa in a 1-0 defeat of the Group G decider at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Jordan led a presser on Tuesday to brief the media about a petition to FIFA about the supposed cheating and made a lot of accusations, including blaming ball boys, referees and unfair treatment before, during and after the match. Kurt in response has told his college president to speak the truth.



"You can see clearly that the South Africans are shifting from being robbed by the referee to the match being manipulated by external parties or the match being played by ball boys. It is important somebody will tell Danny, my good friend, he must tell the truth to the South African people to understand that their team per their own judgement was not good enough to make it to the (next round), that is the truth. They were not confident in themselves." he said at the launch of the Women's Super-Cup in Accra on Thursday.



GFA in the early hours of Thursday, November 18, officially responded to all the accusations by the SAFA in a strongly-worded statement.