Tema Youth appeal player Status Committee decision over Joseph Paintsil transfer dispute with Young RedBull

Joseph Paintsil

Division One side Tema Youth FC have filed an appeal against a Player Status Committee ruling over Joseph Paintsil’s transfer dispute with lower-tier Young RedBull FC.

Tema Youth decided to make an appeal on Monday after the Ghana FA Player Status Committee ordered the club to fulfil its obligation in the agreement with the Cape Coast-based club over an onward transfer fee.



Tema Youth transferred Paintsil to Belgian Jupiler Pro League side KRC Genk in a deal worth around 3 million Euros in 2018.



The Tema based side signed the player from Young RedBull with an agreement that the latter will be entitled to 30% of any money that will be earned from the onward sale of the player.

However, after cashing in on the Black Stars winger, Tema Youth only paid 121,193 euros to Young RedBull.



In order to recoup the remainder of their entitlement which amounts to around 900,000 Euros, Young RedBull petitioned the Ghana FA Player Status Committee to come to their aid and compel Tema Youth to honour their obligation by paying the outstanding balance of 778,807 Euros.



After a ruling from the Player Status Committee ordering Tema Youth to pay up and the club is not accepting the decision, they filed for an appeal.