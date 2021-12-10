Tema Youth appoint Serbian tactician Nebojsa Kapor as new head coach

Nebojsa Kapor

Former Ghana Premier League club Tema Youth SC have appointed Serbian tactician Nebojsa Kapor as the club's first-team coach.

The re-branded club missed out on the premier league by a whisker after finishing on the same point with eventual winners, Accra Lions FC.



As part of plans to seal an automatic return to topflight football, the capital-based side racked in Serbian trainer, Nebojsa Kapor to fine-tune the technical team of the club.



Born in Serbia, Nebojsa Kapor holds a UEFA License A coaching certificate from Croatia Football Federation.



The 35- years highly-rated Serbian trainer joined Tema Youth SC on a two-year contract from Yu Feng Football club.



He previously worked as the Technical Directors for Football Schools and Camp Leotar Trebinje, Premier League- Bosnia, and also the head coach for University Football Team- Normal University, Hefei.



Nebojsa Kapor is expecting to develop Tema Youth players and make them globally competitive.

He is also tipped to use his network outside Ghana to get placement for the players in top European clubs.



Tema Youth SC are currently 5th on the league log with 6 points in the ongoing Division One League.



With Nebojsa Kapor at the helm of affairs, Tema Youth will aim to secure promotion to the Ghana Premier League at the end of the season.



The Tema-based club has produced notable players for the Ghana National teams and domestic league led by Thomas Teye Partey of Arsenal.



Other notable players include Moses Odjer, Joseph Painstil, Joseph Larweh Attamah, and Francis Naah.