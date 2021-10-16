Tema Youth captain suffers a horrific leg-fracture

Tema Youth goalkeeper Christian Hart suffered a career-threatening injury in the Division One Super League game against Bibiai Gold Stars at the Madina Astroturf.

The young goalkeeper collided with Andrews Baido Of Bibiani Goldstars in the 84th minute in his attempt to prevent Bibiani GoldStars from getting an equalizer.



The Tema Youth captain quickly went down on the ground with his hand in the air calling for help after sustaining that nasty injury.



Christian Hart seemed to have suffered a fracture in his right leg and had to be carried off the pitch by the paramedics.



The young goalkeeper was in severe pain as seen being stretched off the pitch into the waiting ambulance to be carried to the hospital.

Teammates both on and off the pitch were in grief after the incident.



Watch the video below:



