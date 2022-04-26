Tema Youth ordered to pay over 770k euros to Young RedBull FC over Joseph Paintsil transfer

Owner of Tema Youth, Osei Kwaku Palmer

The Ghana Football Association Player Status Committee has ordered Division One side Tema Youth to settle all outstanding debts owed Young RedBull FC in the onward transfer fee of Joseph Paintsil.

Tema Youth received three million euros from Belgian side Genk in the transfer of Joseph Paintsil in 2018.



Young RedBull FC were entitled to 30 percent of the transfer fee per the agreement between the two clubs on the future transfer of Joseph Paintsil.



Young RedBull FC petitioned the Ghana FA Player Status Committee that an agreement was reached between the two parties on the future transfer of Joseph Paintsil in 2015.



Mr Henry Acquah signed on behalf of the Young RedBull, while Mr Wilfred Kwaku Osei President of Tema Youth signed on

In the agreement it was stated that should Tema Youth FC secure a local or foreign contract for the player, (Joseph Paintsil), Tema Youth Football Club shall be entitled to seventy percent and remaining thirty percenty to Young RedBull FC.



In the petition by Young Redbull FC they had only received 121,193 euros from the transfer fee instead of the 900,000.



Tema Youth represented by the Chief Executive Wilfred Osei Palmer have been ordered to pay the outstanding balance 778,807 euros to Red Bull FC within one month.



Tema Youth currently leads Zone Three of the National Division One League with 48 points and failure to comply to the directive may lead to further sanctions such as point deductions.