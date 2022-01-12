Ten interesting facts about 2021 AFCON you probably didn’t know

The 2021 AFCON is underway in Cameroon

Sadio Mane, Mohammed Salah, Thomas Partey headline 2021 AFCON

Cameroon opens tournament with victory over Burkina Faso



Sierra Leone makes first appearance at AFCON since 1996



The 2021 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations is underway in Cameroon and already some interesting actions have been witnessed.



The tournament which was scheduled for 2021 initially had to be rescheduled to 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.



GhanaWeb brings you ten interesting and insightful facts about the continent’s most prestigious football festival.



33rd edition



This is the 33rd edition of the tournament with Egypt winning it most. The Pharaohs have won the tournament 7 times.

Six stadiums hosting games



The six stadiums selected to host matches are the Olembe Stadium and Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in the capital Yaoundé, the Japoma Stadium in Douala, the Limbe Stadium in Limbe, the Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam and the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garou.



The Black Stars are playing their first two matches at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.



VAR being used from Group stages



For the first time in the history of the tournament, the Video Assistant Referee is being implemented right from the onset.



Already VAR decisions have been taken.



New faces

Gambia and Comoros are making their debut appearance at the AFCON. Comoros are in Group C whiles Gambia are in Group F.



44 countries have played in AFCON



A total of 44 teams qualified for AFCON finals, with Gambia and Comoros making their debuts in the Cameroon 2021 edition.



First female referee at tourney



Rwandan referee Salima Mukansanga has become the first and only female referee to officiate at an AFCON game.



The 34-year-old is one of the highly-rated referees on the continent, having become a FIFA referee some years ago.



Youngest team at 2021 AFCON

Equatorial Guinea has the youngest team at the tournament with an average age of 25.1.



The Black Stars of Ghana and Leone Stars of Sierra Leone are locked on second with an average age of 25.6. Mali is third with 25.8



Tournament to be broadcasted in 157 countries



Over 157 countries are watching live games from the tournament. CAF in a release listed some of the top broadcasters who will show the tournament across sub-Saharan Africa to include Canal+, SuperSport, and StarTimes.



African coaches dominate



For the first time in the history of the tournament, the number of coaches born on the African continent outnumbers those born in European countries and other part of the world.



Of the 24-team participating in the tournament, 14 are of African descent with the remaining ten coming from Europe.

Algeria defending champions



Algeria are the reigning champions of the AFCON having won the tournament in 2019. Egypt on the other hand have the trophy the most with seven trophies in their cabinet.



The Pharaohs have competed 25 times at the tournament whiles Ghana has competed 23 times. The Black Stars have won it four times.



GhanaWeb's coverage of the AFCON is brought to you by Ice Gold Mineral Water and Kenpong Football Academy