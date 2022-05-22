Ten-man Berekum Chelsea beat Asante Kotoko in Kumasi

Asante Kotoko SC

Ten-man Berekum Chelsea stunned Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered a 1-0 defeat on home turf on matchday 30 of the Ghana Premier League.



The two teams played a pulsating goalless draw in the first half but after the break, it was Berekum Chelsea who looked purposeful grabbing the match opener through Kelvin Obeng in the 80th minute.



Down to ten men in the 67th minute, the Bibires never stopped fighting as they picked the maximum points away to better their chances of maintaining their status in the league.



Berekum Chelsea returned to winning ways after failing to win any of their last three games in the domestic top-flight.

The defeat means Kotoko will now come under intense pressure in the battle for the Ghana Premier League title.



The Porcupine Warriors are being trailed by Medeama who defeated Great Olympics last Saturday to close the gap.



Kotoko are now six points ahead of the Yellow and Mauves with four games to end the season.



The win sends Chelsea to the 9th position with 43 points whereas Kotoko still sit at the summit of the table with 56 points.