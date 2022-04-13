0
Ten most expensive U-23 players in Europe: Kamaldeen Sulemana listed

Kamaldeen Sulemana Au Centre Fait Partie Des Joueurs De 6355544 676x431p?v=1 Kamaldeen Sulemana evades an opponent

Wed, 13 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has been rated among the top ten U-23 players in Europe’s top 5 leagues, according to the CIES Football Observatory.

Sulemana, who is ranked 9th among the 10 most expensive U-23 players from the top 5 European league is valued at 33.8 million euros.

The 20-year-old joined Stade Rennes last summer for 20 million euros (excluding bonuses) from FC Nordsjaelland (Denmark) but few months later, the value of Kamaldeen soared again.

He is, however, ranked among the top 10 most valued players under the age of 23 among the top 5 European clubs.

Aside Kamaldeen, two other players from Rennes made the list.

Sulemana, who is playing his first season in France, has been performed creditably well for Rennes, who are presently third in Ligue 1.

He has four goals and two assists to his credit.

The 20-year-old is now sidelined with a back injury and has been out since February 20.

As a result, the former Nordsjaelland star was unavailable for the Black Stars' victory against Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs in late March.

Below are the top ten expensive U-23 players:

Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig) - 96.2 million euros

Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig) - 60.3 million euros

Pablo Gavi - 58.6 million euros

Nuno Mendes (PSG)- 53 million euros

Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes) - 33.8 million euros.

Ibrahima Koné (Loreint) - 12.3 million euros

Warmed Omari - 4.5 million euros

Dogan Alemdar - 10.5 million euros

Source: footballghana.com
