Ten random things that happened in the world during Jordan Ayew’s 403-day goal drought

Finally, the wait is over and Jordan Ayew has a Premier League goal for English side Crystal Palace for the first time in over a year.



The drought that lasted 403 days started on November 6, 2020, ended on December 15, 2021, when the Ghanaian slammed home a well-laid pass from Zaha.



The game ensured that Patrick Vieira’s men picked a point against Southampton in the Premier League.



Within that period, a lot has gone in the world and GhanaWeb lists ten random things that have happened during that period.



Akufo-Addo gets second term



On December 7, 2021, Ghanaians went to the polls and retained Akufo-Addo as President for another term.



The result of the election was contested in court but the Supreme Court ruled that the case by NDC candidate John Dramani Mahama had no merit.



The election also produced a hang parliament with both NDC and NPP having 137 MPs each.



Alban Bagbin becomes Speaker of Parliament

For the first time in the history of the country, the leader of the legislative arm of government is not a member of the ruling party.



The immediate effect of the hung parliament when Alban Bagbin was elected Speaker of Parliament under very controversial circumstances.



Bagbin was elected in a contest that turned Parliament upside down with members having a go at each other.







Carlos’ moment of callousness



Ballot snatching is not new to Ghanaian politics but seeing a parliamentarian snatch a ballot paper on the floor of parliament in the full glare of the public is another level of ‘callousness’.



The MP who did that is called Carlos Ahenkora and oh, he was given a beating of a lifetime by the Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak.



Parliament said it was going to investigate the issue so we wait to see what will be done to Ahenkorah.



Prince Philip dead



On April 9, 2021, Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth and Duke of Edinburgh died.



Prince Philip died at age 99 due to an undisclosed illness.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband," the Palace said. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”







CAF gets new president



In March 2021, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) elected a new president following the exit of Ahmad Ahmad.



South African billionaire, Dr Patrick Motsepe was handed the nod to lead the continent’s football body.



The 58-year-old businessman is the owner and president of the Mamelodi Sundowns club since 2003.



Hearts of Oak win Ghana Premier League



After 13 years of going trophyless, Accra Hearts of Oak laid their hands on silverware.



Coach Samuel Boadu’s side. won the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League with two games to spare.



Hearts of Oak also won the MTN FA Cup after beating Ashgold in the finals.



Kim Kardashian and Kanye West split

The marriage between the two American celebrities ended in February 2021 after Kim Kardashian was granted her divorce request.



Officially, Kim Kardashian is known to be officially separated from Kanye West.



Kanye West is however determined to win back his love.



Anti-Gay bill introduced



Ghana firmed up its stance against same-sex relations with some parliamentarians sponsoring a private members bill to have homosexuality criminalized.



The bill christened the "Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021" is to regulate same-sex relations.



The bill has however been protested by a collation of academicians and lawyers.







Messi wins Seventh Ballon dOr



Lionel Messi won his seventh Ballon dOr last in December 2021 after being receiving the crown at an event in Paris.



The Argentine won the Copa America with Argentina and emerged the top scorer of the Spanish La Liga.

Lilwin becomes a footballer



Famed actor Kwadwo Nkansah made a successful crossover into football after signing a professional contract with Division One League side New Edubease.



Lilwin joined Edbease after a successful trial and was unveiled by the club at a well-attended event.



He made his debut on Monday for the club.



E-levy is introduced



The 2022 budget was read by finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta on November 17, 2021, on the floor of parliament.



Ken Ofori-Atta announced an introduction of an Electronic Transaction levy of 1.75%.



The levy has met stiff opposition in Parliament leading to a rejection and subsequent passing of the budget by a highly polarised Parliament.



The Minority in Parliament has vowed to reject it ‘in any form’.



