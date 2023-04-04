Tenants can pay rent monthly - Bill Cobbinah

Some team members of edanra

Source: Bill Cobbinah

Finding a suitable rental home can be a daunting task, especially in Ghana where the housing deficit is a major challenge.

To add to that, most landlords require tenants to pay their annual rent upfront, making it even harder for low-income earners to secure a suitable place to call home. However, edanra has developed a solution to tackle this problem head-on.



The new product allows tenants to find rental homes without the need for brokers. The platform provides an extensive database of properties that cater to a wide range of preferences and budgets, ensuring that you can find your ideal home quickly and easily.



One of the standout features of the product, the CEO of edanra, Bill Cobbinah said allows tenants to pay their rent on a monthly basis, instead of the traditional annual payment that most landlords require.



"This makes it more affordable and accessible for people to find rental homes that they can call their own. In addition, our platform enables tenants to build their credit score while paying their monthly rent, providing a pathway towards financial inclusion and stability," he said.

"We understand the importance of security and transparency, which is why we have designed our platform to be user-friendly and secure. With edanra, tenants can view properties online, schedule viewing appointments, and make rental payments with ease. We have also implemented measures to verify the identity of landlords and tenants, ensuring that all transactions are safe and secure," Bill Cobbinah stated.



Edanra aims at providing affordable and accessible rental housing solutions to Ghanaians.



It empowers tenants to build their credit score, as well as, facilitate financial inclusion and stability, making rental housing more affordable and accessible to all.



Visit edanra.com today to find your ideal home and start building your credit score!