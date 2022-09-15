Tennis fans pay tribute as Roger Federer announces retirement

Tennis legend, Roger Federer

Tennis fans on social media have bid their farewell to one of the sport's legends, Roger Federer after he announced his retirement from competitive tennis, bringing an end to his twenty-four-year professional career.

Federer, via a long emotional message on social media, announced that the ATP Laver Cup which starts on September 23, 2022, will be his last competition as a tennis player.



In his message, he stated that he will continue to play tennis but will not feature in any grand slam or ATP tour competitions.



"The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in grand slams or on the tour," Federer stated.



Following his announcement, tennis fans took to social media to send their best wishes to the 41-year-old, while also commending him for his role in the sport's rise to prominence.



Roger Federer won 20 grand slam titles, six ATP World tour titles, and one silver medal at the Olympic Games.



His last grand slam triumph was in 2018 when he defeated Marin Cilic to claim his sixth Australian Open title.



He won eight Wimbledon titles, one French Open title, and five US Open titles.



Below are some reactions

An incredible career for an incredible person. Tennis will miss you, Roger! ???????? https://t.co/Uq4LI5VdkG — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 15, 2022

Thank you, Roger ???? https://t.co/kkzaIrfGQi — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 15, 2022

A class act till the end. Saw him play live in 2008 and will never forget it



Farewell Roger https://t.co/F2B2Mbx8qc — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) September 15, 2022

The most elegant and impeccable tennis player of all time ???? https://t.co/J9YzrrZo09 — D RENAISSANCE SZN????????????‍???????????????????? (@Padonjosh007) September 15, 2022

Roger Federer announces his retirement from the ATP circuit after one last tournament. What a champion! https://t.co/vGkPzQr1bM — Vishnu Som (@VishnuNDTV) September 15, 2022

this is how i found out that roger federer is a tennis player not a formula 1 driver as i previously thought https://t.co/dw2J6O4sdj — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) September 15, 2022

More than an idol… Thanks Mister Federer for all the emotions you gave me through the years.



It has been insane to follow you and support you no matter what.



A legend never dies. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Cr2kxeeFl8 — Dan Madesclaire (@Vitality_apEX) September 15, 2022

What a man. An icon.



There won't ever be anyone who plays the game as gorgeously. A total joy to watch him strike the ball and do whatever he wished with it. https://t.co/8c4YrftkvX — Daniel Austin (@_Dan_Austin) September 15, 2022

The true GOAT, as ever, all class and grace as he retires from competitive tennis. Thank you @rogerfederer for a most remarkable career and some of the greatest moments in sport. Icon! ???????????? https://t.co/mjcNi0jzgE — Evan Solomon (@EvanLSolomon) September 15, 2022

Tough one. It’s happening back to back ❤️❤️ https://t.co/5fxvgEQlv7 — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) September 15, 2022

Tennis will never be the same again. Thank you for your grace, elegance, brilliance and sportsmanship - both on and off the court. Thank you for the tennis Master Federer. You will always be the greatest. Beyond all records and numbers. #rogerfederer https://t.co/utKna2E6cT — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 15, 2022

No right and wrong answer to who is the greatest men's tennis player of all time. Some will choose Nadal, some Laver, some Djokovic. For me, the greatest is Federer and always will be. https://t.co/Pvgks645LE — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) September 15, 2022

Today, we say goodbye to the greatest ever to do it.



Thank you for everything, Mr. GOAT, sir. ????♥️ https://t.co/Imwhy8XOyT — Dimitri Pascaluta (@DPascaluta) September 15, 2022

????



ROGER FEDERER WILL RETIRE AT THIS YEAR’S LAVER CUP, DUE TO COMPLICATIONS WITH HIS KNEE ???? — Olly ???????????? (@Olly_Tennis_) September 15, 2022

???? Roger Federer, one of the greatest sportsmen in history, has announced that he will retire next week, after the Laver Cup.



Goodbye champion. ❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/zT3Ms4ERq2 — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) September 15, 2022

BREAKING: Roger Federer has announced that he will retire from tennis after the Laver Cup. He will finish his career at 41 years old with 20 Grand Slam titles.



The end of an era ???? pic.twitter.com/MwpbHrpZQq — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) September 15, 2022

Roger Federer retires from Tennis next month after Laver Cup at 41 years.



No Tennis player alive plays drop balls like him. — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) September 15, 2022

