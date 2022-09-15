0
Tennis fans pay tribute as Roger Federer announces retirement

RF 09876.png Tennis legend, Roger Federer

Thu, 15 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tennis fans on social media have bid their farewell to one of the sport's legends, Roger Federer after he announced his retirement from competitive tennis, bringing an end to his twenty-four-year professional career.

Federer, via a long emotional message on social media, announced that the ATP Laver Cup which starts on September 23, 2022, will be his last competition as a tennis player.

In his message, he stated that he will continue to play tennis but will not feature in any grand slam or ATP tour competitions.

"The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in grand slams or on the tour," Federer stated.

Following his announcement, tennis fans took to social media to send their best wishes to the 41-year-old, while also commending him for his role in the sport's rise to prominence.

Roger Federer won 20 grand slam titles, six ATP World tour titles, and one silver medal at the Olympic Games.

His last grand slam triumph was in 2018 when he defeated Marin Cilic to claim his sixth Australian Open title.

He won eight Wimbledon titles, one French Open title, and five US Open titles.

Below are some reactions

































