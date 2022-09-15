Tennis fans pay tribute as Roger Federer announces retirement

Tennis fans on social media have bid their farewell to one of the sport's legends, Roger Federer after he announced his retirement from competitive tennis, bringing an end to his twenty-four-year professional career.
Federer, via a long emotional message on social media, announced that the ATP Laver Cup which starts on September 23, 2022, will be his last competition as a tennis player.
In his message, he stated that he will continue to play tennis but will not feature in any grand slam or ATP tour competitions.
"The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in grand slams or on the tour," Federer stated.
Following his announcement, tennis fans took to social media to send their best wishes to the 41-year-old, while also commending him for his role in the sport's rise to prominence.
Roger Federer won 20 grand slam titles, six ATP World tour titles, and one silver medal at the Olympic Games.
His last grand slam triumph was in 2018 when he defeated Marin Cilic to claim his sixth Australian Open title.
He won eight Wimbledon titles, one French Open title, and five US Open titles.
Below are some reactions
An incredible career for an incredible person. Tennis will miss you, Roger! ???????? https://t.co/Uq4LI5VdkG— UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 15, 2022
Thank you, Roger ???? https://t.co/kkzaIrfGQi— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 15, 2022
A class act till the end. Saw him play live in 2008 and will never forget it— Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) September 15, 2022
Farewell Roger https://t.co/F2B2Mbx8qc
The most elegant and impeccable tennis player of all time ???? https://t.co/J9YzrrZo09— D RENAISSANCE SZN???????????????????????????????? (@Padonjosh007) September 15, 2022
Roger Federer announces his retirement from the ATP circuit after one last tournament. What a champion! https://t.co/vGkPzQr1bM— Vishnu Som (@VishnuNDTV) September 15, 2022
this is how i found out that roger federer is a tennis player not a formula 1 driver as i previously thought https://t.co/dw2J6O4sdj— Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) September 15, 2022
More than an idol…
Thanks Mister Federer for all the emotions you gave me through the years.— Dan Madesclaire (@Vitality_apEX) September 15, 2022
It has been insane to follow you and support you no matter what.
A legend never dies. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Cr2kxeeFl8
What a man. An icon.— Daniel Austin (@_Dan_Austin) September 15, 2022
There won't ever be anyone who plays the game as gorgeously. A total joy to watch him strike the ball and do whatever he wished with it. https://t.co/8c4YrftkvX
The true GOAT, as ever, all class and grace as he retires from competitive tennis. Thank you @rogerfederer for a most remarkable career and some of the greatest moments in sport. Icon! ???????????? https://t.co/mjcNi0jzgE— Evan Solomon (@EvanLSolomon) September 15, 2022
Tough one. It’s happening back to back ❤️❤️ https://t.co/5fxvgEQlv7— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) September 15, 2022
Tennis will never be the same again. Thank you for your grace, elegance, brilliance and sportsmanship - both on and off the court. Thank you for the tennis Master Federer. You will always be the greatest. Beyond all records and numbers. #rogerfederer https://t.co/utKna2E6cT— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 15, 2022
No right and wrong answer to who is the greatest men's tennis player of all time. Some will choose Nadal, some Laver, some Djokovic. For me, the greatest is Federer and always will be. https://t.co/Pvgks645LE— Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) September 15, 2022
Today, we say goodbye to the greatest ever to do it.— Dimitri Pascaluta (@DPascaluta) September 15, 2022
Thank you for everything, Mr. GOAT, sir. ????♥️ https://t.co/Imwhy8XOyT
????— Olly ???????????? (@Olly_Tennis_) September 15, 2022
ROGER FEDERER WILL RETIRE AT THIS YEAR’S LAVER CUP, DUE TO COMPLICATIONS WITH HIS KNEE ????
???? Roger Federer, one of the greatest sportsmen in history, has announced that he will retire next week, after the Laver Cup.— Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) September 15, 2022
Goodbye champion. ❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/zT3Ms4ERq2
BREAKING: Roger Federer has announced that he will retire from tennis after the Laver Cup.
He will finish his career at 41 years old with 20 Grand Slam titles.— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) September 15, 2022
The end of an era ???? pic.twitter.com/MwpbHrpZQq
Roger Federer retires from Tennis next month after Laver Cup at 41 years.— POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) September 15, 2022
No Tennis player alive plays drop balls like him.
Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:
EE/KPE