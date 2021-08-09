Tennis star Herman Abban pulls out of Ghana's Davis Cup team

Tennis player, Herman Abban

Source: Gabriel Amoakoh, Contributor

2017 Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Central Region Player to Watch Herman Abban has pulled out of this month’s Golden Racket Davis Cup team.

The former Carthage College Tennis Star Herman said, "the build-up to this tournament brought the best in me, but I think it’s best I step back and wish the team good luck and will talk more about my decision after the tournament so I don’t stare up any confusion and keep the focus on the guys who are going to play their hearts out for Ghana.



"Thanks to the country and everyone that believed in me, I’m out for this year but I’m already working towards next year," Herman added

The tournament is expected to kick start on Wednesday the 11th of August and ends on the Saturday 14th of August 2021.



Ghanatennis.org checks reveal that the team has not departed from Ghana yet and are still waiting for their visas from the Egypt Embassy.