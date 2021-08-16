Tetteh, Manaf, Kotey missing from Hearts of Oak squad for CAF Champions League

Hearts of Oak have submitted their 30-man squad list for their 2021/22 CAF Champions League campaign.
The Phobians will begin their Champions League campaign with Guinean top-flight league outfit CI Kamsar in the preliminary round
Notable names like Abdul Manaf Gumah, Benjamin Afutu Kotey, Abednego Tetteh, and injured duo Abdul Aziz Nurudeen and Mamani Lawali were excluded as Aurora's duo Issah Kakuh and Razak Ali got a place in the team.
New signings such as Enock Asubonteng, Gladson Awako, Kofi Kordzi, Isaac Agyenim Boateng, Suraj Seidu, and Salim Adams were included.
Below is Hearts of Oak 30-man squad list:
GOALKEEPERS
Richard Attah
Richmond Ayi
Ben Mensah
Richard Baidoo
DEFENDERS
Fatawu Mohammed
Mohammed Alhassan
Nuru Sulley
James Sewornu
Caleb Amankwah
Sumaila Larry
Raddy Ovouka
Robert Addo Sowah
William Denkyi
MIDFIELDERS
Emmanuel Nettey
Ansah Botchway
Gladson Awako
Patrick Razak
Ibrahim Salifu
Salim Adams
Michelle Sarpong
Enock Asubonteng
STRIKERS
Victor Aidoo
Razak Ali
Isaac Mensah
Kwadwo Obeng Jnr.
Afriyie Barnieh
Kofi Kordzi
Suraj Seidu
Agyenim Boateng
Issah Kakuh