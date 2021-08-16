0
Tetteh, Manaf, Kotey missing from Hearts of Oak squad for CAF Champions League

Accra Hearts Of Oak Logo 5.png Accra Hearts of Oak logo

Mon, 16 Aug 2021 Source: happyghana.com

Hearts of Oak have submitted their 30-man squad list for their 2021/22 CAF Champions League campaign.

The Phobians will begin their Champions League campaign with Guinean top-flight league outfit CI Kamsar in the preliminary round

Notable names like Abdul Manaf Gumah, Benjamin Afutu Kotey, Abednego Tetteh, and injured duo Abdul Aziz Nurudeen and Mamani Lawali were excluded as Aurora's duo Issah Kakuh and Razak Ali got a place in the team.

New signings such as Enock Asubonteng, Gladson Awako, Kofi Kordzi, Isaac Agyenim Boateng, Suraj Seidu, and Salim Adams were included.

Below is Hearts of Oak 30-man squad list:

GOALKEEPERS

Richard Attah

Richmond Ayi

Ben Mensah

Richard Baidoo

DEFENDERS

Fatawu Mohammed

Mohammed Alhassan

Nuru Sulley

James Sewornu

Caleb Amankwah

Sumaila Larry

Raddy Ovouka

Robert Addo Sowah

William Denkyi

MIDFIELDERS

Emmanuel Nettey

Ansah Botchway

Gladson Awako

Patrick Razak

Ibrahim Salifu

Salim Adams

Michelle Sarpong

Enock Asubonteng

STRIKERS

Victor Aidoo

Razak Ali

Isaac Mensah

Kwadwo Obeng Jnr.

Afriyie Barnieh

Kofi Kordzi

Suraj Seidu

Agyenim Boateng

Issah Kakuh

