'Thank God everything is fine' - Raphael Dwamena finally speaks after collapse

Raphael Dwamena collapsed during a Cup match in Austria

Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena has finally spoken after returning to stable condition following his collapse in an Austrian Cup match.

The BW Linz attacker fell unconscious in their game against Hartberg in the OFB Cup match and had to be rushed to the hospital.



His implanted defibrillator stopped working and affected him during the game.



"Thanks to God, everything is fine," Dwamena wrote in social media.



His latest setback comes after a series of heart problems that have affected his career since bursting on the scene.

It is unclear if he will return to competitive football but Sporting Director at BW Linz confirmed the player is not in danger.



"When he came to us, we had him checked out intensively by top doctors at the Linz General Hospital," said Reiter to the APA. "With the result that everything is okay. There were no abnormalities and everything went smoothly in practice and games," added Reiter.



