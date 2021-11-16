'Thank You God' - Daniel Amartey reacts after key role in Black Stars World Cup playoff spot

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey has reacted to the Black Stars victory over South Africa in the final group game of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Bafana Bafana who were leading the group heading into the tie needed just a draw to secure a place in the play-offs while Ghana needed to beat South Africa to progress to the final round of the qualifiers.



In the first half, Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey was adjudged by Senegalese referee Maguette N'Diaye to have been fouled in the box, a decision that has generated a lot of controversy after the game.



SAFA has revealed that an official complaint has already been filed to both FIFA and CAF following Bafana's 1-0 loss due to the controversial penalty awarded to Ghana.



SAFA is pushing for the game to be replayed stating the game was fixed in order for Bafana Bafana to lose to the Black Stars.

Daniel Amartey whose effort led to the referee awarding the penalty took to social media after the game with the post after Ghana's victory "Thank you God"



The Leicester City defender has been very influential for the Black Stars in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as he played 90 minutes in the doubleheader.



