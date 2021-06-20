'Thank you for helping me settle in Italy': Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu grateful to Kwadwo Asamoah

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has expressed his gratitude to compatriot Kwadwo Asamoah for helping him settle in Italy when he first arrived in the European country.

The 30-year-old after excelling at the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt secured a loan move to Recreativo in Spain before switching to join Italian Serie A side Udinese in 2010 where he spent most of his playing career.



In an interview with GHOne TV, Badu revealed that he struggled with the language and it was Kwadwo Asamoah who was helped him settle in Italy.



The duo shared the dressing room together during their time with Udinese.



“Fortunately for me, when I joined Udinese I met Kwadwo Asamoah there and he was my senior at the national team, he really helped me to settle well because of the language barrier he was the one talking to me.”

“Whatever information the coach gives at training he explains to me, he will take me out for launch, dinner, and when I want to buy something he will just help, when I want to send something to my family he will help me out.”



“Gradually I became comfortable with the language so Asamoah helped me to settle well in Italy and am grateful,” he said.



Agyemang Badu is currently unattached after parting ways with the Italian side Hellas Verona last year.



