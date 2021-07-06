Thank you to the people of Ghana for your incredible support - Andre Ayew

Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has expressed his gratitude to the people of Ghana for their immense support after he was named as the best footballer of the year last Saturday at the Ghana Football Awards night.

The former Swansea ace was named as the best Ghanaian player at the awards which took place last Saturday at the Grande Arena- Accra International Conference Centre and rewarded deserving Ghanaian footballers over the past year.



Andre Ayew was the star of the Swansea team that sought promotion to the Premier League as he scored 17 goals but they failed at the last hurdle with Brentford beating his side.



The Black Stars captain for his exploits took away the most prestigious award on the night and was delighted with the honour done him as he paid tribute to his compatriots.

Andre Ayew took to Twitter handle and expressed his gartitude:



"A big thank you to the people of Ghana for your incredible support every time. I am grateful for the honour as Ghana Footballer of the Year and I share this glory with you all. Congratulations to all the nominees, we are all winners! God bless."



The former West Ham player is now a free agent and is weighing up moves to his next club.