The 10 central defenders available to Otto Addo for 2022 World Cup

Black Stars centre backs Amartey and Djiku

The Black Stars may not be a complete side but if there is one position Otto Addo and his three technical men will have no concerns about, then it certainly is the center-back position.

With Djiku forming a great partnership with Daniel Amartey of Leicester, the position looked solid but the confirmation has brought some pleasant headaches to Otto Addo.



As part of our preview of the Ghana squad, we bring ten center-backs from whom Otto Addo will be making his selections.



Daniel Amartey



The Leicester City defender has become a leader in the team. He has formed a rock-solid partnership with Alexandre Djiku and the two are definitely set for the World Cup.



It is rumored that he is on his way out of Leicester to play in the Turkish league but unless a sudden drop in form, Amartey will be in Qatar.



Daniel Djiku

Djiku made his Ghana debut three years ago and has been absolute steal in center-back for the Black Stars.



He is one of the few players in the team that came out of the 2021 AFCON with their heads high and he would be looking to replicate that at the World Cup.



Mohammed Salisu



After bouncing Ghana on more than four occasions, Salisu has finally agreed to play for Ghana and the World Cup might have been the pull.



The Southampton centre-back who is left-footed is a dream arrival for coach Otto Addo who favors a three-back system with the left-footed player as the LCB.



Patric Pfeiffer

Pfeiffer is one of three center-backs who recently confirmed their interest in playing for Ghana and is now available for a Ghana selection.



The Darmstadt center-back is eyeing a place at the World Cup and will have to prove himself at the club level to earn Otto Addo’s attention.



His height would be great for Ghana.



Stephen Ambrosius



The Hamburg SV defender is another player who struggled in the 2021/2022 season but he has done enough to have the attention of the Black Stars coach.



When the season resumes, he will be playing for a ticket to the World Cup.

Joseph Aidoo



The Celta Vigo man has not had a consistent run in the Black Stars for some time and looks to have fallen off the pecking order.



He had an okay season in 2021/2022 but will have to blow in the coming season to get a shot at the World Cup.



Jonathan Mensah



If experience is the primary consideration, then Jonathan Mensah will most likely end up in Qatar.



The Columbus Crew captain’s chances have lowered after the arrival of Salisu and the others but being one of the few players with World Cup experience, Jonathan Mensah will be hopeful of a place in the World Cup.

Abdul Mumin



The Victoria Guimaraes centre-back has flirted with the Black Stars under coach Otto Addo and will hope that he would be a having space in the team.



Nuhu Musah



Nuhu Musah has been eyeing Ghana’s call-up for some time. The St Gallen defender has been in great form for his club and will be looking at Otto Addo for a place in the World Cup squad.



Mo Alhassan



The Hearts of Oak centre-back is one of the few players on the local scene who could be granted a chance at the World Cup.