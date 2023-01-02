The 2022 World Cup was the first time my mum saw me play – Abdul Salis Samed

Black Stars midfielder, Abdul Salis Samed

Black Stars midfielder, Abdul Salis Samed has disclosed that the first time his mother saw him play football was at the just-ended 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Abdul Salis Samed who was one of the breakout stars at the Mundial was in action for Ghana at the tournament.



According to him, his mother who is a football fanatic dedicated her time to watching him play for the first time at the World Cup.



Speaking in an interview, the 22-year-old said he phoned his mother the moment he got a call-up to the Black Stars for the World Cup.



“It was incredible. I was already very happy when the coach called me. I immediately called my mother and told her I was going to play for the country,” the Lens player told GFFN.

He added, “she had never seen me play before, the World Cup was when she saw me on TV.”



Samed played all three games for the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.







JNA/MA