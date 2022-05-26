The 9 returnees in the new Black Stars squad released by GFA

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo and his technical team have named Ghana's squad for the 2023 Africa Cup against qualifiers Madagascar and the Central African Republic.
The four-time African champions will also take part in a 4-nation tournament that features Japan, Chile, and Tunisia as part of the preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Thirty-three players have been invited to begin camping in June for the upcoming international assignments for Ghana.
Out of the thirty-three players who have been invited, nine of them are returnees who didn't make the squad for the FIFA World Cup playoffs against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.
Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew who missed the World Cup playoffs against Nigeria has returned to the squad after serving his two-match suspension.
Stade Rennes winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana also missed the playoff due to various degrees of injuries.
Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Abdul Baba Rahman, Jonathan Mensah, Mubarak Wakaso, Yaw Yeboah, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, and Benjamin Tetteh are the seven other returnees.
TWI NEWS
Below is the full Black Stars squad:
Squad for upcoming #AFCON2023Q & 4-Nation Tournament in Japan ????????#BringBackTheLove #BlackStars pic.twitter.com/WZufF3WFtC— Black Stars ???????? (@GhanaBlackstars) May 26, 2022
