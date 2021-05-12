The Brits Awards: Burna Boy, Taylor Swift go make history

Burna Boy recently win Grammy for the Best Global Music Album

Di Brits Awards go hold on Tuesday evening for London and go be one of di in-person events Britain dey use test reopening of live events.

Di show wey go hold for di London O2 Arena go happun without facemasks or social distancing.



Di shoe fo include 4,000 live audience with performances from Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Cold Play and including Olivia Rodrigo.



Celeste and Dua Lipa na di pipo wey collect di most nomination with three each.



So here be some of di ogbonge tins wey fit happun



Burna Boy fit be di first African to win Brit Award for International Male



Burna Boy bin gbab im first nomination for di Brit Awards for di International Male Category.

Im dey dis list with di likes of Bruce Springsteen, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and The Weeknd.



Dis dey come afta im win dis year's Grammys for Best Global Music Album.



Olivia Rodrigo dey perform for di first time in front of live audience



Olivia Rodrigo wey get her big break for di music industry inside di middle of quarantine go perform in front of live audience.



She don already enta UK and don dey quarantine in preparation for di show.



Di Drivers License artiste say she bin dey very excited on top say di song bin comot for inside quaranyin and na different experience to see how e go affect pipo for real life.

Taylor Swift go be di first female winner of di Global Icon winner



American Pop star, Taylor Swift go become di first woman wey go collect di Global Icon awards.



Apart from dat, she go be di first person wey no be British wey go gbab di award.



Di Global Icon prize na di highest honour wey di Brits dey give. And na only three oda celebrities don collect di awards - Sir Elton John, David Bowie and Robbie Williams.



