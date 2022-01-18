The Calculations: How Ghana can qualify from Group C

Ghana face Comoros on Tuesday

Ghana Comoros cash set at 7 PM kick-off



Morocco book round 16 place with two consecutive wins



The Black Stars of Ghana are facing an early exit from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nation following a disappointing start to the competition in Cameroon.



There, however, exist a possibility that the Black Stars can sail through to the knockout stage if they beat Comoros on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, in the final group game. But there is a whole lot of calculations regarding Ghana's qualification.



Ghana started the AFCON tournament with a defeat. The four-time champions suffered a late loss to Morocco after Sofiane Boufal scored on the 83rd minute to give the Atlas Lions the win.

The Black Stars were hoping to record their first win in the competition against Gabon in the second group game. But Jim Avillinah’s 88th equalizer denied Ghana the win after Andre Dede Ayew opened the scoring on 18th minutes.



With the format for the round of 16 stage, along with the first and second-place finishers, four of the best 6 third-place teams will also progress to the knockout round.



Group C has Morocco leading with 6 points, followed by Gabon with 4 then Ghana with 1 point, leaving Comoros at the base with zero points. Morocco have already qualified after with their 100 percent record from the first two games.



With Morocco's qualification, Ghana can only finish second, third, or fourth in the group.



Speaking to Joy Sports journalist, Owuraku Ampofo on the calculations and the permutations involved, he said these are the most complicated calculations to have happened to Ghana in a tournament.

There will be live commentary and live test updates on GhanaWeb while we beam live from The Cosmopolitan Restaurant, Accra at exactly 7 PM.



Watch the Calculations via the link below at minutes 20







The GhanaWeb's coverage of the 2021 AFCON is sponsored by Ice Gold Mineral Water, Kenpong Football Academy, The Cosmopolitan Restaurant.