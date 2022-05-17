The DC should have delayed the match-fixing verdict - Fred Achee on AshGold, Inter Allies ban

GFA Exco member, Frederick Acheampong

Frederick Acheampong, Ghana Football Association Executive Council(Exco) member, has said the Disciplinary Committee(DC) should have released the verdict for Ashantigold-Inter Allies match-fixing at the end of the ongoing season.



Although he said he does not side with the DC over the timeline for the release of the verdict, the CAF official gave the body the benefit of doubt.



Speaking on Kessben FM, he, however, justified what might have accounted for the release of the verdict with a few matches left to end the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

"Some top officials have expressed concerns regarding the timing of the verdict but you ask if the DC is done with everything, should they hold it? That will also be another issue. Probably, if they had stalled it, information would have been leaked. Especially, with much pressure on the GFA regarding the case. I have not read the verdict in full but I'm sure they(the clubs) will have the right to appeal which means they have to give their all in the remaining games while the appeal is in process. Because, if the appeal succeeds but you get relegated then there is no way you would turn that around...So probably if the verdict had been delayed and released at the end of the season, it would have been good," he said.



In the verdict released by the Disciplinary Committee on Monday, May 16, 2022, both AshantiGold and Inter Allies have been demoted to the Division Two league after being found guilty of match-fixing.



The sanctions will take effect from the 2022/2023 season with six games left to end the 2021/2022 season.



The scandal occurred during the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season, when Ashanti Gold beat now Division One side Inter Allies 7-0 at the Len Clay Sports in Obuasi on July 17, 2021.



A video of the goals went viral and among the 7 goals were two deliberate own goals scored by Allies defender, Hashmin Musah, which sparked claims that the two teams played a match of convenience.

The GFA subsequently charged both teams.



Administrators, coaches, and some players of both teams were all charged.



